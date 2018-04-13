The Kaduna State Government on Friday promised to offer full employment to 42 part-time teachers of Capital School, Kaduna.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ja’afaru Sani, made the promise in Capital School, Kaduna, while interacting with the school’s management, teachers and the school’s old student association.

Sani, however, said that the affected teachers would be subjected to competency test, adding that only those who scored the minimum points would be fully employed.

He said the ministry would liaise with the relevant bodies to ensure that the exercise was conducted before the resumption of schools.

“All necessary efforts are being taken to equip teachers with the needed skills for quality teaching and learning.

“Needs assessment will soon be carried out to ascertain the manpower facility needs, including laboratories in schools in the state for prompt action.

“The step will ensure that quality is maintained to prevent the exodus of students to private schools. Our desire is to restore Capital School to its glory of being the best in the region.

“We are equally taking steps to equip all our schools with modern facilities and qualified teachers so that our children will get nothing but the best,’’ he said.

He assured parents and other stakeholders that all the challenges of the school, notably security, laboratory equipment and facilities among others would be taken care of.

Earlier, the Acting Principal of the School, Malam Labaran Hassan, said that the 42 teachers had spent between 10 and 17 years as part-time teachers and appealed to government to grant them full employment.

Hassan equally said that most of the classrooms and offices needed burglary proofs, additional toilets, landscaping, water tanks and white board among others.

He thanked the state government for investing hugely in the school and also commended the old student association for their efforts in ensuring that the school maintained the standard it was known for.

The President of the School’s Student Association, Hajiya Rabi Saulawa, also thanked the government for renovating the school.

She appealed that security in the school should be improved as the current 16 security personnel were grossly inadequate.

“We appeal that the security personnel be increase and CCTV cameras installed to ensure maximum security in the school,’’ she said.

One of the teachers, Gauji Mark, said he had been teaching on part-time basis in the school for the past 10 years and receiving a stipend of N10,00 monthly.

The school, established in 1957, is being renovated by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai’s administration with N195 million to make it one of the best in the country.