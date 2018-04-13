Prof. Yohanna Izam, Vice Chancellor, Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos on Friday warned students of the institution against cultism and other social vices.

Izam gave the warning while speaking at the matriculation of 1,500 students of the institution for the 2017/2018 academic session in Bokkos.

He said that over 6,000 candidates applied for admission into the university but that only 1, 500 of them were admitted into various programmes of the institution.

“You should count yourselves lucky to be matriculated today because out of over 6, 000 candidates that applied for admission into PLASU, you are the only successful ones.

“You must choose to conduct yourselves responsibly to justify the confidence the university reposes in you by the admission offered to you, by endeavouring to study hard to distinguish yourselves.

“This is achievable when you shun all social vices, such as exam malpractice, cultism, hard drugs, drunkenness, rape, and other misconducts that might earn you expulsion.

“The university frowns at and shall penalise any student who indulges in cult activities, examination malpractice, hard drugs or any form of anti-social vices or deviant behaviours, ’’ he said.

Izam, who reminded the students of the university’s motto: “knowledge, Diligence and Integrity,’’ also cautioned them against going contrary to it.

He said the university had a culture of sticking to its principles and norms in conformity with global best practices aimed at meeting international standard.

“Our dream is to be first among the comity of best Nigerian Universities in academic excellence.’’

He assured the students of management’s relentless effort to attract both federal and state presence “in order to make up for our infrastructure and manpower deficit and give our students the best.’’

The vice-chancellor commended the state government for transforming the university and Bokkos, the host community for its cooperation and support toward meeting the goals of the founding fathers of the institution.