The Anambra State Government has concluded plans to extend the school feeding programme to the 16 new public schools established by Gov. Willie Obiano in the last four years.

Chief Olisah Nzemeka, Chairman of Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday.

Nzemeka said that the schools, comprising15 primary schools, and one model secondary school, are located in Anambra West, Ogbaru, Nnewi North and other parts of the state.

He described the implementation of the school feeding programme in Anambra as effective and successful, adding that there had been tremendous improvement on enrollment level.

“About 16 new public schools were established by the state government, and we have fully integrated them in the system.

“We have directed our vendors to ensure that pupils in these schools are covered in the school feeding programme.

“School enrollment has been high as always, I can’t say exactly if it is because of the school feeding programme or our natural disposition to western education, but the programme has been tremendously successful here,” he said.

Nzemeka warned that ASUBEB would not waste time to sanction vendors who did not meet the standard set for the programme.