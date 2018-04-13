Amnesty International has decried the rising number of death penalty handed out over the past two years in its 2017 global review of the death penalty published on Thursday.

The review says a total of 2,285 people are currently on death row and at least 600 people were put to death between 2015 and 2016 in Nigeria. Also, 171 and 527 death sentences have been recorded in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Amnesty International said Nigeria imposed the highest number of death sentences in the sub-Saharan Africa region in 2017 and had the highest number of people under death sentence in the region at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Amnesty reported a drop in the number of executing countries across sub-Saharan Africa, from five in 2016 to two in 2017, with only South Sudan and Somalia known to have carried out executions. Guinea became the 20th state in sub-Saharan Africa to abolish the death penalty for all crimes, while Kenya abolished the mandatory death penalty for murder. Burkina Faso and Chad also took steps to repeal this punishment with new or proposed laws.

“The progress in sub-Saharan Africa reinforced its position as a beacon of hope for abolition. The leadership of countries in this region gives fresh hope that the abolition of the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment is within reach. Unfortunately, some states in Nigeria continue to expand the scope of death sentences,” Amnesty International’s Secretary General Salil Shetty said.

In Nigeria, the death penalty is imposed for a vast array of crimes, including armed robbery, murder and treason.