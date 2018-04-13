The Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, says the debt profile of the state as of Thursday April 12. 2018 stands at N103bn.

He, however, promised that he would pay the debt before his administration concludes its term.

He said this on Thursday at the ‘2018 Conversation with State Governor’ programme organised by a civil society group in the state.

The governor who was talking on his successes and the ordeals of his government in the last seven years, said he was happy the residents saw the projects monies were spent on.

He promised the workers he would equally pay their outstanding cooperative deductions.

He said, “As I speak today, Ogun State debt profile is about N103 billion but because our people are happy, it keeps me going.

“You can go around to Ijebu, Yewa and even Abeokuta, you will see that joy in our people even those that do not know what they are saying, everybody is happy and it gives me joy.

“It is written in the two Holy books that, one must not allow the sweat of a worker to dry before you pay him or her and by God’s grace, I will pay the debts.

“You can see what we have done all around Ogun State, in fact, I have always ensured that before the 31st of every month, salaries should be paid. The same thing for the pensioners. If you check my phone now, you will see text messages of prayers being sent by pensioners.

“If you add the contributory pension scheme of both local government and state, it is about N1.30 billion which is not up to two months salary. So don’t worry, I will pay.

“The way I am trained as an accountant, the money made to be used for building must not be spent on feeding and vice versa. We would pay.”

Speaking on the state deplorable condition of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, the governor also said the Federal Executive Council has given the nod for the re-construction of the road.

He said, “I have been on the neck of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Barrister Babatunde Fashola, but to God be the glory, yesterday at the FEC meeting the road has been assented to be constructed.

“In fact, I have been calling him to thank him but he has not been picking his call.”