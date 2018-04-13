Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Thursday urged the 2,550 corps members demobilised from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in the state to be self-reliant.

Wike, represented by Mr Kenneth Kobani, Secretary to the Rivers Government, made the appeal during the passing out ceremony of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corps members in Port Harcourt.

The governor said that if the disengaged corps members could be self-reliant, it would help to curb unemployment in the country.

He reminded the corps members that white collar jobs were no longer available for all employable Nigerians as it was in the past.

“I therefore, urge you to be self-reliant so as to assist the government in fighting the rising rate of unemployment in our society.

“You should nurture and apply yourselves to the practical lessons of self-employment which you were exposed to in the course of your service year through the skills acquisition and entrepreneurial development programme,’’ he said.

According to him, the immense contributions of the corps members towards national development and the impacts made in their host communities are highly commendable and appreciated.

“From all indications, your distinguished services have greatly impacted the socio-economic landscape of the state and your pivotal place in our quest for sustainable development.

“This is borne out by your noteworthy contributions through the community development service of the scheme,’’ Wike said.

He commended the NYSC management for their concerted effort to cement a lasting bond among youths for the systematic building of a virile nation.

The governor, however, condoled with the NYSC on the death of six corps members in the course of the service year.

The NYSC Coordinator in Rivers, Mr Sunday Aroni, said that while 2,550 corps members were demobilised from the scheme, 24 would face various disciplinary measures.

Aroni said that the disciplinary measures were in line with the scheme’s policy of sanctioning erring corps members.

The best corps member, Makpor Ovie (RV17A/0330), who distinguished himself in the scheme’s four cardinal programmes was presented to the state for an award.

The NYSC passing out ceremony was last held in the state in 2013.