The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has dispelled speculations of uncertainty over talks between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Ngige further clarified in a statement issued in Abuja, on Saturday, that he would still be leading the negotiation with ASUU along with his counterpart in the ministry of education.

It was been widely reported after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting last Wednesday that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, would, henceforth, lead the negotiation with ASUU.

But the statement, signed by the Deputy Director (Press), ministry of labour and employment, Samuel Olowookere, said the minister of labour and employment, said as the chief conciliator of industrial disputes in the country the minister of labour and the minister of education, whose ministry is the employer of the university teachers are still leading the talks.

The statement explained that the consultation at the office of the vice president by both ministers after the last Wednesday’s FEC meeting was in consolidation of the negotiations so far held with ASUU.

“The Vice President has not taken over the matter. The meeting in his office was in consolidation of negotiations. Engagement of the striking ASUU members is still being handled by ministers of labour and employment and the minister of education.

“Issues of strike by an employee is a labour matter. The minister of labour and employment is therefore synergising with his education counterpart where the strike occured to resolve the dispute.

“Just as the minister of labour and employment led negotiation with the National Association of Resident Doctors in conjunction with the minister of health, the same applies in the case of ASUU.

“As a matter of fact, the minister of education reported progress on the issue to the Federal Excutive Council and together with the labour minister held a meeting with the vice president subsequently. This is normal procedure in government where Ministers report to the President or Vice President to streamline efforts and gains in a given assignment. But that does not entail such assignment is no more being handled by the Minister charged with the responsibility,” the statement explained.

It added that the minister of labour specifically told reporters that the government negotiating team on ASUU strike was to meet with the Vice President.

“It was reporters that interpreted it to mean the Vice President has taken over negotiation,” it stated.