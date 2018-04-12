The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Gombe zonal office, on Thursday arraigned a former Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Mark Bako Useni, and two others before Justice Filibus Bitrus Andetur of the Taraba State High Court, Jalingo over alleged N267.49m poll bribe.

The other accused persons are – Hassan A. Abubakar and John Danjuma Ali, who were Head of Administration and retired staff respectively of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Taraba State.

The suspects are facing a four-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy to procure benefit for public officers and corrupt receipt of monetary benefits.

A statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren said: “Mark allegedly received the sum of N45million for himself and Arc. Darius Ishaku the then PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state, while John and Hassan received N267.46million from the $115milion from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, as bribe to influence officers working with INEC in Taraba State.

“The count one of the charge reads: “Mark Bako Useni, being the former speaker and member of Taraba State House of Assembly, Hassan A. Abubakar, the Head of Administration at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and John Danjuma Ali, a retired Public Servant at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), sometimes between March and May, 2015 in Jalingo, within the Jurisdiction of Jalingo Judicial Division of the High Court of Taraba State in such different capacities did engage yourselves in criminal conspiracy to corrupt Public Officers to wit; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff contrary to Section 9 (1) (a) and Punishable under Section 9 (1) (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000″.

“All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge

“In view of their plea, the prosecution counsel, Abubakar Aliyu, asked for a date to commence trial.

“While adjourning the case to 26, 27 and 28 June, 2018 Justice Filibus granted bail to all the accused persons. The decision of the judge was hinged on the fact that the EFCC had granted them administrative bail during investigation.”