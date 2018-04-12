The Senate has confirmed the appointment of three members of the board of Niger Delta Development Commission.

They are Chuka Ama Nwauwa (Imo State), Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa (Ondo State) and Nwogu N. Nwogu (Abia State).

The confirmation was based on the recommendation by the Committee on Niger Delta, whose report on the nominees was considered at the plenary on Thursday.

The committee, in the report, recalled that it had disqualified three of the NDDC board members earlier nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari, which made the Senate to reject their appointment on October 6, 2017.

The committee also recalled that Buhari replaced the nominees in a confirmation request read in the chamber on April 11, 2017.

The report said, “The committee met and screened the nominees but put its report on hold in line with the resolution of the Senate regarding confirmation of nominations at that time.

“After due consultation with the leadership of the Senate, given that Mr. President had forwarded the above mentioned names before the resolution of the Senate on confirmation exercises, the committee wishes to present its report on the screening of the nominees.”