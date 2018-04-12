The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed July 6 for judgment on the appeal filed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who is standing trial for false asset declaration.

The apex court will also deliver judgment on the cross appeal filed by the Federal Government on the charges.

Justice Musa Dattijo, who presided over the matter, picked the date after taking arguments from both parties.

When the matter was called, Saraki asked the court to dismiss the 18-count criminal charge of false assets declaration brought against him by the government.

He told the court that the charges against him were frivolous, adding that a prima facie case was not established against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Counsel to Saraki, Chief Kanu Agabi, (SAN), while adopting his final address, insisted that the charges were brought against his client in bad faith by the government.

Agabi said the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) empowered to investigate Saraki on asset declaration did not do so as required by law.

He said rather than CCB investigating Saraki, a purported report of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was used to prepare the charges against him.

However, counsel to the government, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), urged the court to hold that Saraki has a case to answer.