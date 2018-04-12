Students of the Lagos State College of Health Technology (LASCOHET) on Thursday lauded the state Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for employing 265 graduates of the school.

Mr. Boluwatife Gbenle, the President, LASCOHET Students Union Government (SUG), made the commendation during the students’ monthly congress held on Thursday.

Gbenle said that Ambode brought tremendous positive changes to the institution and its students.

“We appreciate and endorse the governor for a second term in office because he has brought positive changes to the school.

“The school is one of the oldest in Nigeria; it was established in 1920, and since then, the school has been going through challenges in academics and physical structure.

“However, the governor has been a listening and passionate leader. He was concerned about the condition of the school and brought changes to the college,’’ the SUG president said.

Gbenle said that all the courses in the school had been accredited as a result of Ambode’s efforts, adding that he provided befitting structures, equipment and lecturers for the school.

He said that the governor employed the graduates in different ministries.

“The governor provided necessary equipment for various departments which fast-tracked accreditation of some of our courses.’’

Miss Oluwaremilekun Banwo, the Speaker, Student’s Parliamentary Council, LASCOHET, also thanked the governor for capacity building initiatives for the students and for financial and administrative support for the college.

“We appreciate and endorse the governor for second term so that he can continue the good work for the students of LASCOHET and Lagos residents as a whole.

“The only challenge we are facing now is that of accommodation which we believe will be solved during Ambode’s second term,’’ she said.