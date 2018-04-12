In preparations of free and fair Hajj exercise the Jigawa State Pilgrim Welfare Board has commenced trainings for its intending Pilgrims for the 2018 Hajj exercise in Dutse the state capital.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chairman of the board, Alhaji Ali Yahya Jahun urged them to carry the lessons serious during the training against the forthcoming Hajj operation and avoid anything that can contradict the reasons of being in the Holy land

During his lecture, Malam Yusha’u Abubakar Dutse has further appealed to the intending pilgrims to strictly obey any rule pass on to them by the scholars from Nigeria and the Holy land.

He said in Islam there is nothing left untought to mankind unless if one does not want to learn. As the title of the lecture which is the need for discipline and obedience in Islam.

Also the second lecture presented by Malam Auwal Muhammad Ringim themed the blessings and benefit of going to Madina by pilgrims. “While in Marina, the pilgrims are expected to obey all rules and directives, because one is forbidden to cut down any tree or involving in anything not worthy of doing such as hunting”.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the board, Alhaj Ibrahim Kashim, also used the occasion to call on those intending to come forward and start depositing their money. “Each person can deposite not less than N1.5 Million, so by the grace of Allah the fee may not exceed the normal one”.