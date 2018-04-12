The Plateau State Government has approved the establishment of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Department in its 17 Local Governments, according to Mr Yakubu Dati, Commissioner for Information and Communication.

Dati, while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Jos, said that the State Executive Council approved the department in a meeting presided over by Gov Simon Lalong.

He said that the request for the establishment of the department was presented to the council by water resources and energy commissioner Jafaru Wuyep.

Dati quoted Jafaru as saying that the department would boost water supply, sanitation and hygiene in the rural areas so as to minimise cholera and other waterborne diseases.

“The council endorsed the request so as to align with global best practices as demanded by some donors.

“We also agreed with Jafaru that the department will boost sanitary services at local levels,” he said.

The commissioner said that the council also approved the establishment of a Plateau Primary Healthcare Board to boost healthcare delivery in the hinterlands.

Dr. Kuden Kamshak, the Commissioner for Health, who expatiated on the board, said that it would coordinate, plan and monitor the health system in the state.

Dati said that the council also reviewed the security situation in the state and charged security agencies to beef up surveillance around vulnerable areas.

Mr Chris Ahmadu, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, who spoke on the new department and board, said that a legal framework would be developed to support their existence and outline their functions.