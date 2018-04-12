Rivers State government is to employ a total of 3,000 men and women to serve as members of a task force to clear Port Harcourt and environs of illegal traders and sweep the streets.

Although the the state government has not spelt out the guidelines for the recruitment of the men and women, it is has extented a one week grace to illegal street traders to vacate the roads and unauthorised places.

The decision to extend the deadline by seven more days was taken today at end of the state executive council meeting presided by Governor Nyesom Wike following passionate appeals by stakeholders and well meaning Nigerians.

Emma Okah, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, made the disclosure today while briefing Government House Correspondents on the outcome of today’s state executive council meeting in Port Harcourt.

The state government had announced the decision to dislodge illegal street traders during last week’s executive council meeting.