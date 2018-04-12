The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday gave a warning to chairpersons of Senate committees on the need to submit their reports on the 2018 budget.

Mr Saraki also listed 20 committees which are yet to make submissions to the committee on appropriation, stating that Friday 13th April remains the last date of submission.

“My meeting with the chairman appropriation as of yesterday still shows a number of committees have not submitted reports. You know, we try as much as possible not to list but I have other no alternative than to list these committees so that the chairmen can know that they are holding all of us

“The following sub committees have not submitted and they must submit unfailingly tomorrow,” Mr Saraki said.

He listed the committees to include: Defence, Army, Airforce, Navy, Industry, FCT, State and Local Government, Sport and Tourism, Petroleum Downstream and Upstream.

Others are, Niger Delta, SDG, Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, Health, Capital Market, Tertiary institutions and TETFUND, FEMA, Works, Power, Corporation and Integration.

Mr Saraki after reading the list reiterated the need to stick to the deadline.

“These 20 subcommittees must ensure that their reports are submitted on Friday. We have a deadline to which we have committed which and you cannot hold us up any further.”