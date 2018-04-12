The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) on Thyrsday disclosed it decided to hold the full ceremonial POP was held this year because the security of the country have greatly improved

According to the Niger State Coordinator, arms Theresa Ibukun Arokoyo, the full ceremonial passing out parade was suspended across the country because NYSC could not assure the security of the corps members.

Speaking at the Passing Out Ceremony of 1,947 Corps members of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream One, the State Coordinator said, ”due to security issues, we had to suspend the passing out parade. While we have strict security during orientation, security could not be guaranteed during the passing out ceremonies, that is why it was suspended.

“However, our country is getting better, security have improved, that is why the NYSC decided to have ceremonial passing out parade for the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Corps Members. ”

She said that the state NYSC lost two Corps members in the set as one died from sickness while the other died in a road traffic accident adding that only two of them have their service year extended.

Arokoyo then disclosed that the state government had provided a farewell package of N3, 000 as transportation fare for the outgoing corps members.

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Honorable Samaila Ibrahim, said that the passing out will mark another round of struggle as getting employment in the nation is currently very difficult urging the youths to put the skills they have learnt into practice.

He expressed appreciated their contributions to the state during their service year expressing satisfaction with some of the projects they did, “we are grateful to you for being part of our restoration agenda and playing valuable roles towards the realization of a greater Nigeria.”