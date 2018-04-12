The Senate has suspended Ovie Omo-Agege, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Delta state, for 90 legislative days.
The upper legislative chamber took the decision after it considered a report by its ethics committee.
The committee had recommended that senator be suspended for 181 days but the senate reduced it after pleas from lawmakers.
Omo-Agege was one of the senators who kicked against the election reordering bill.
Although, he apologised for his stand he still went to the court to get a restraining order against any move by the senate to suspend him.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
AD: Harvard Professor reveals for free ancient herbs that lowers blood pressure and reverse hypertension in seven days [click here for info]