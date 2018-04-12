The Corps Marshal Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has revealed the key role, the agency plays in matters relating to internal security.

Oyeyemi mentioned this in the course of a presentation at the National Headquarters when participants of the 2018 Senior Executive Course (SEC) No.40 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) led by Professor Celestine Oyom Bassey paid a courtesy visit on the Corps Marshal.

Speaking on a paper titled: Strengthening Internal Security Framework and Community Policing in Nigeria: Models, Policy options and Strategies, Oyeyemi revealed that the place of FRSC in internal security is mostly about gathering intelligence, preparing database on critical safety/security issues and sharing same with the national security community.

He noted that dealing with internal security involves intelligence gathering (non-combative) and physical (combative) approaches. The non-combative approach utilizes information to prevent and mitigate suspected security breach, and combative involves deployment of human and State controlled instrument of violence.

Oyeyemi also lamented the incidences of insecurity in several parts of the country. He called it worrisome, even as he highlighted the a need for high level of cooperation among all security agencies to curb the trend.

Speaking further on the organizational framework of the Corps, Oyeyemi explained how the Corps has been able to utilize both human and operational facilities to improve on the nation’s security.

“FRSC in line with global best practices domesticated the international framework which led to the development of the first of its kind national framework on Road Safety; National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS), National Uniform Licencing scheme, Dash board Administration, Driving School Standardisation Programme (DSSP), Road Transport Safety Standardistaion Scheme (RTSSS) among others. All these are security programmes directed at ensuring the safety of lives and properties”.

Responding, the leader of the delegation, Professor Celestine Oyom Bassey, explained that the visit was part of a tour of strategic institutions in the country as part of its study on ‘Internal Security Management and Community Policing in Nigeria’ a course approved by the Presidency for the set no.40 of 2018.

Professor Bassey stated that FRSC is critical to the stated course, noting that they have been briefed on the operational and administrative activities of the Corps and how they FRSC has over the years helped in curbing issues that threaten security of lives and properties.