<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

About 105 out of 6,174 first degree graduands would be graduating with First Class from Bayero University Kano (BUK) during its 35th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold between 10 and 15 of June, 2019.

Addressing reporters in his office, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello said a total of 9, 571 graduands will partake in the convocation ceremony.

He said the number is made up of 6, 174 first degree graduands, 107 PhD graduands, 2, 269 Masters Degree graduands and 1, 039 post graduate diploma degree graduands.

The Vice Chancellor added that there was 11 per cent increase compared to the number of students that graduated last year which was put at 8, 634.

According to him, a blind undergraduate of the department of Special Education, Abdullahi Umar Abdullahi is graduating with a Second Class Upper, while the University has spent N17 million for awarding scholarship to indigent students.

He said BUK also lowered UMTE cut-off marks from 180 to 150 for the blind so as to encourage them to embrace tertiary education.

He also stated that, “the university Senate and Governing Council have decided to honour four individuals during this year’s Convocation ceremony. Emeritus Professorship will be conferred on Professor Abdulkadir Damgambo who retired from the services of the University in 2010 (after serving meritoriously for 37 years), but who has continued to serve the University through teaching, research and supervision of postgraduate students.”