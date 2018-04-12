The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Modupe Mujota, has asserted that the females represent 55% of students matriculated into Moshood Abiola Polytechnic for the 2017/2018 academic session.

In a bid to promote educational growth within the female gender, the commissioner expressed her satisfaction over the development of the school to admit more female students in the new session.

Mujota who started her speech with the chant ‘Women Rock’ encouraged the females to aspire for greater heights in all sectors of the country, ‘as those sectors are best managed by the females.’

She categorized the females as ‘a different begin embodied with the ability to manage, develop and materialise with whatsoever opportunity given to them’ adding that ‘the wrold is titling towards a time were their women set the pace.’

She charged newly admitted students to embrace hardwork in order to mitigate their respective academic weaknesses thereby urging the matriculating students to make apt use of the time that would be spent during their stay on campus.

Recall that the Polytechnic held its 34th Matriculating Ceremony last week for the 2017/2018 academic session – Higher Diploma Level (Full Time/Part-Time).

However, in his speech, the Acting Rector, Ayodeji Tella, said, “we are delighted that you have joined us, and that you are now part of MAPOLY family. By choosing to enroll at the Polytechnic, you are joining an institution with a rich history and tradition. For instance, among all the public institutions in Nigeria, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, from inception, was renowned for being a center for excellence in Sciences, Mass Communication and Accountancy.

“The institution has since diversified its edge into other vocational, technological and cybernetic frontiers where our scholarly achievements and innovations are breaking ground.

“Since you come to this Polytechnic to grow intellectually you must choose to be challenged in your thinking- to have your ideas questioned, to be pushed to consider the assumptions that underlie your arguments. Learn to welcome and accept criticism to enable you grow and thrive at the polytechnic and beyond.”