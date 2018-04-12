Future Assured, an initiative of the wife of President, Aisha Buhari, is to establish a rehabilitation centre to cater for the children of the less privileged, who are suffering from one illness or another.

Mrs Buhari also said that the Federal Government was working to establish 10,000 primary healthcare centres across the country to boost healthcare service delivery.

The wife of the president who hosted members of the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) in Abuja on Wednesday assured the delegation of her readiness to partner with the group for the development and well-being of women and children in Nigeria.

She also advised the doctors to check quackery, abuses and exorbitant charges in order to deliver affordable and quality healthcare.

“There is a need for your association to look into or revisit the hospital fees you charge, you know Private health care is expensive, make your charges affordable to Nigerians.’’

Mrs Buhari told the group to make medical fees affordable to enable all Nigerians access quality healthcare.

She urged the group to always expose quack doctors in other to protect and safeguard the health and lives of many Nigerians.

“As an Association, there is need for you to also check cases of abuse in other to sanitise the system”.

She said that there was the need for the doctors to always adhere strictly to the code of their profession and the areas of specialisation.

In her response, the President of the World Organisation of Family Doctors, Prof. Amanda Howe, said that the aim of the visit was to appreciate Mrs Buahri`s efforts towards improving the health conditions of women and children in Nigeria.

Howe said that the organisation had membership across Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and the Eastern Mediterranean.

She said that the organisation was working with communities and families to provide medical care in the respective countries.

She expressed her appreciation to the Federal Government`s efforts in providing adequate primary healthcare centres across Nigeria to tackle healthcare challenges at the grassroots, especially the prevention of mother to child transmission of HIV.

The World Organisation of Family Doctors (WONCA) is in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on health issues.