The Senate on Wednesday faulted the dwindling budgetary allocations for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Records showed that FCT budget dropped from N109billion in 2008 to N30billion in the 2017 fiscal year.

And out of N30billion appropriated for the FCT as capital votes, only N12.19billion was released by the Ministry of Finance in 2017.

This matter came to fore during the 2018 budget defence session with the Minister of FCT, Alhaji Mohammed Musa Bello, organized by the Senate Committee on FCT.

Bello told the Committee that out of the N30billion voted for FCT in 2017 as capital budget, only N12.19billion was released.

He said the figure represented 40.1 per cent budget performance as far as execution of capital projects was concerned.

However, the minister said the 2018 budgetary allocation for FCT is N40billion.

He said the N40 billion capital budget was not enough to execute proposed critical infrastructural projects across the territory.

He said 27 of the projects were prioritised based on projected allocations.