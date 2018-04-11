Mr Garba Umar, Anambra Commissioner of Police (CP), on Wednesday decorated 1,200 newly promoted police personnel in the State command.

Decorating the personnel in Awka, Umar urged them to see their new position as a call to service.

The commissioner said that the personnel comprising two officers and 1,198 rank and file were the highest number ever promoted in the state at a time.

Umar reminded the officers that the promotion was meant to spur them to perform their duties well in their various formations.

According to him, decoration with new ranks was usually a memorable day in which every policeman looked forward to and so you need to live up to expectation.

“The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris feels that you are worthy to be elevated due to your hard work, professionalism and zero tolerance to corruption following recommendation by the Police Service Commission.

“The IGP expects you to put in your best by shunning corruption and other vices when dealing with the public.

“You must remain humble in the discharge of your duties and we hope this promotion will serve as morale booster for you to carry out your duties.

“The beauty of any country is measured through the behaviour of her police and I urge you to continue to exhibit good image for the police at all times,” the Commissioner added.

He advised those who were yet to be promoted to be patient, assuring that theirs would soon come.

In his response, a newly promoted Chief Supritendent of Police, Mr Cosmas Eze thanked the commission for finding them worthy to be elevated.

Eze pledged to justify the confidence reposed on them by being more dedicated to their duties.