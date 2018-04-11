Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) a Civil Society Organisation monitoring Hajj and Umrah activities, has concluded arrangements to present its online news medium: www.hajjreporters.com to the public.

The group’s National Coordinator, Malam Muhammad Ibrahim, and Secretary of the Presentation Organising Committee, Mr Muhammed Garba, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ibrahim stated that the launch of the portal has been scheduled for April 29, 2018 in Abuja and would

attract Hajj and Islamic stakeholders within and outside the country.

The coordinator explained that the news portal, which had been operating for over a year, was the only one of its type globally and was dedicated to full coverage of pilgrimage and Islamic matters.

According to him, the portal is run by core media professionals and provide real time multi-media news items.

He added that the website presentation would feature maiden award to personalities who contributed in laying solid foundation for Hajj administration in the country.

He listed other categories of awards to include institutions that had supported hajj activities, the best state pilgrim’s welfare boards in terms of pilgrim’s enlightenment and education, as well as good accommodation.

Ibrahim said that an award would also be given to most disciplined state pilgrims, the most service-oriented tour operator, the best air carrier and the best pilgrims’ excess cargo carrier.

He restated the determination of IHR to continue to work with Hajj regulatory agencies, communication service providers and state’s Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards or Agencies to achieve smooth Hajj operations.

The IHR is a registered organisation comprising Muslim journalists who seek to enlighten Nigerian pilgrims and stakeholders on how to perform acceptable Hajj.

The organisation, which was registered in 2013, had been in the forefront of reporting and monitoring Hajj activities in the country as part of its broad objectives of enlightening and disseminating information to Nigerians.

The group publishes Hajj Reporters Magazine at the end of every Hajj operations.