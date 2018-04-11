The United Nations Children’s Fund has said it has disbursed N70 million to 3,000 households in four states in Nigeria as a loan to construct improved toilets, under its Sanitation Marketing Programme.

The UNICEF International Consultant on Sanitation Marketing, Mr. Amir Syed, disclosed this in a news conference on Wednesday in Katsina.

According to Syed, the loan is to assist Nigeria to attain Open Defecation Free status by 2025.

The international consultant listed Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi and Benue states as the states that benefited from the loans.

He said that the loan was disbursed through some Micro Finance Institutions in the participating states.

Syed further said the programme had been extended to Zamfara State.

Seyd said 18 local government areas in Nigeria were currently participating in the programme.

The international consultant explained that Toilets Business Owners, trained on toilet technologies were engaged to construct the improved toilets for the affected households.

In his contribution, the Executive Director, Katsina State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Alhaji Aminu Dayyabu, said the programme was being implemented in five local governments in the state.

According to him, the local governments are Bakori, Mai’adua, Sandamu, Safana, and Dutsin-ma.