Over 500 people in Iffe-Ijumu under Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State have been displaced due to a heavy rainstorm.

The storm, according to sources, completely destroyed more than 40 houses and public institutions, leading to homelessness for over 100 households.

Speaking on the floor of the Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday, the member representing Ijumu State Constituency, Honourable Victor Omofaiye, said public and private institutions such as churches, business centres, electricity poles, and cables were not spared by the windstorms that lasted for about 30 minutes, while property worth millions of naira were also destroyed.

“This ugly incident has made the affected victims who were formerly landlords temporary tenants and at the mercy of good Samaritans who are squatting them in their compounds,” Omofaiye lamented.

He further explained that the incident has caused psychological trauma in the affected community.

The lawmaker however called on the state government to direct the State Emergency Management Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency to provide relief materials for the victims.