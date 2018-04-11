Nigerian authorities have claimed uncovering plans by a mob to disrupt the ongoing official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to London.

The authorities described the alleged suspects as “Nigerian looters”.

They have allegedly rented professional demonstrators to protest against President Buhari in London.

“Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari declared his intention to contest for another term in office as President of Nigeria, the camps of alleged looters and corrupt elements within and outside the country have been jolted.

“This has forced them to push panic buttons including renting a motley crowd of professional demonstrators to protest against the President on his arrival into the United Kingdom,” claimed the Presidency in Abuja.

The “extremely corrupt Nigerians who are custodians of slush funds stolen from Nigeria, and hiding in UK or are resident cronies of such elements, have colluded to form a league of protesters’’.

President Buhari is billed to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Theresa May and other dignitaries.

The Presidency appealed to Nigerians both at home and abroad, friends and investors to see through the veil behind the Abuja House, Kensington London demonstration.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said President Buhari would not be distracted from his mission in the UK.

The Nigerian leader left Abuja for London shortly after declaring that he would seek a re-election in 2019 on Monday.

His trip comes ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings scheduled for April 18 – 20.

During his stay in the UK, President Buhari will hold discussions on the Nigeria – British relations with Ms May.

He is also expected to meet with the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr Ben van Beurden, in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15 billion in Nigeria’s oil industry.

President Buhari is also due to renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, on inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and worldwide.