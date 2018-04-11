The Edo State Government says it is partnering with the European Union (EU) to provide potable water to 46 rural communities across the state.

The Commissioner for Water and Energy Resources, Mr Yekini Idaiye, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin.

Idaiye, who was reacting to an allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that government was playing politics with water projects in the state, denied the party’s allegation.

NAN reports that state PDP Chairman; Chief Dan Orbih who addressed journalists in Benin had accused the state government of playing politics with water projects in the state.

Orbih said there were no water projects in the state, adding that the state government was defrauding International Donor Agencies, claiming non existing water projects.

But the Commissioner said that the party’s position on the water projects was not only false, but also misleading.

Idaiye said contrary to the PDP’s allegation, the state government was conscious of its responsibility of providing basic amenities to the people.

He said while some of the water projects were at various stages of completion, others were expected to commence in April, adding that the state government had prepared ground for their take-off.

Commissioner listed some of the benefiting communities of such projects to include, Iguatakpa, Omorodion, Okoro II and Agbontaen in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state.

Others, Idaiye said, were; Omhemi, Egbogio, Auchi and Ibienafe in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

“It is very disheartening to note the level at which PDP plays politics without getting the true situation of issues before criticising through public media.

“During the PDP administration, it is very pertinent to note their inability and lack of ingenuity to turn Edo around, in terms of projects implementation and lack of foresight.

“These were their challenges but the administration under the APC leadership has demonstrated its skilful knowledge, foresight, expertise and ingenuity in governance.

‘’This we are doing toward the provision of potable and affordable water for the people through partnership with EU to achieve it.

“People in Auchi and environs will begin to enjoy potable water from Urban Water Works as a result of the ongoing rehabilitation and reticulation.

‘’Same goes for the people within Uromi and its environs who will soon begin to drink water from water works as reticulation and metering commence very soon.

“While we appreciate criticism done in good faith, Orbih is hereby advised to always carryout investigation before raising false alarm in order not to mislead the people,” Idaiye said.