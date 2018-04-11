The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N76.78 billion revenue in the first quarter of 2018, up from N61.83 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2017.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Musa, made this known in Lagos while delivering a paper on: “General Overview of the Command’’ when he received participants of the Senior Division Course 1/2018

from the Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Uche Ejesieme, in Lagos on Wednesday the delegation was led by the College Commandant, Assistant Comptroller General Charles Edike.

The controller said: “Though the first quarter of each year is usually synonymous with low volume of trade, the migration to Nigeria Integrated Customs Information Systems (NICIS II) platform by the command, also contributed to some hiccups that affected declarations but which we have surmounted.’’

Musa said that efforts were being made to ensure that the policies and programmes of the command were tailored toward achieving efficiency and promoting competitiveness in the trade value chain.

He pointed out that the command was at the vanguard of implementation of the Presidential Directive on Ease of Doing Business.

Musa said that as the lead agency, the service had strengthened the existing relationship with other security and regulatory agencies for actualisation of the Presidential Directive on creating Enabling Business Environment at the Ports.

In his speech, the commandant lauded the achievements of the command in the first quarter of 2018 when compared with the same period in 2017.

Edike was optimistic that “the controller has what it takes in terms of capacity and integrity to take the command to enviable heights’’.