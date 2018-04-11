The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Laure Beaufils, has cautioned politicians in the state to eschew violence and malpractices in order to ensure a peaceful election come July 14 this year.

She urged the politicians to play the game according to the rules so as to ensure the success of the election.

Ms. Beaufils, who was the guest of a private radio station, Voice 89.9 FM, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, said the British Government expected open and transparent primaries which would lead to a credible election.

She also called on aspirants to dwell on issues and their manifestos rather than attacking personalities.

“I believe the primaries should be open even though it will definitely be a tense period, people all over the country are looking forward to it,” said Ms. Beaufils.

“Politicians should dwell on issues, policies and manifestos rather than on personalities. The coming Ekiti election is a signal to the February 2019 general election.”

The diplomat described Nigeria as a wonderful country whose citizens are creative and dynamic.

She noted that Nigeria is not as bad as it is being portrayed across the globe, yet pointed out that more efforts should be made to change the general perception.

She said there were positive stories to tell about Nigeria rather than corruption and Boko Haram which attract local and foreign media attention.

Earlier in his remarks, the station’s general manager, Donald Falayi, said the station had maintained neutrality in the coverage and reportage of events in the state in line with the broadcasting code.

Mr. Falayi said the station would give massive coverage to the Ekiti elections in all the 16 local government areas with the full compliments of an Outside Broadcasting (OB) Van to be deployed to polling units.