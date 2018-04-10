Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged accountants in the country to intensify efforts toward exposing the Chief Executive Officers of ministries, departments and agencies involved in corruption.

Masari made the call on Tuesday while receiving Alhaji Shehu Ladan, the National President, Association of Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), who paid him a courtesy call in Katsina.

The governor said that the chief executive officers could not just dip their hands into the public treasuries without the roles of accountants who were custodians of public funds.

Masari further explained that the process of nation building was a collective responsibility of all and sundry.

He charged the accountants to live above board so as to prevent massive looting by unpatriotic officials in line with President Buhari’s anti-corruption war.

Earlier, ANAN president told the governor that they were in the state for the second session of the 2018 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme (MCPD).

Ladan said that during the programme, new members would be orientated and inducted.

He said that theme of the programme is: “Enhancing Proficiency in Professionalism in Public and Private Sectors’’.