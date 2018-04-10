The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, said on Tuesday age may not matter for President Muhammadu Buhari in seeking re-election in 2019.

He said what should be of importance to those seeking to rule should be their concern for others, politics and service to people in the name of God.

Although he said there was need to give room to younger people to rule the nation, experiences had shown that young people had not performed.

Onaiyekan, who made the submissions at the post-humous launching of the autobiography of a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Mathew Mbu, said whoever was seeking re-election must give cogent reasons.

The book, “Dignity In Service,” was written by Mbu before his demise about six years ago.

He said: “So at the end of the day, maybe it is not a matter of the age but a matter of your own mind, your intention, your love for doing the right thing especially concern for others, politics and service to the people in the name of God.

“If we start to take these things seriously then probably it would not matter whether we declare to seek re-election at 79 or whether we don’t.

“The important thing is: what do we want power for? Why do you want to seek re-election? We are waiting to see because we are told that we are going to see new things in the next year, I am looking forward.

“New things can come from old people, you know and people can change. People can have a change of heart. We are looking forward to that.”

Notwithstanding, Onaiyekan sought opportunity for younger people to be in power in the country.

He added: “M.T. Mbu is a good Catholic and you know we Catholics love ourselves very much. In 1953 when he was a young minister, I was in standard three in primary school and we all knew M.T. Mbu as a minister. There were not too many ministers then unlike today where you have to cover the whole 36 states. In those days, we didn’t have such problem.

“The point I want to make is this: Today, when you hear that a young boy was a minister, my mind always goes to those days too and I ask, how many people were old then? The people we now see as ancestors were all young people. I will like to find out the age of Tafawa Balewa and even Awolowo at that time.

“They were all relatively young and when Awolowo and Azikiwe broke grounds then, they were young. I think this is the story we need to tell to our younger people but the question is, where is the space for our younger people when old people like me are still hanging around?

“We have to find a way of giving room to younger people to show what they can do also. Mbu has shown that young people can perform but we have also had experiences of young people who have not performed.”

In his remarks, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Ignatius Olisemeka said Mbu was a pacesetter and a hero.

He said: “I met him in London but I wouldn’t want to dwell on his personality but I will like to call attention to the issues Mbu represented as a man.”