The Adamawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday recommended the sack of the Provost of Adamawa State College of Education, Hong, Dr Jonhson Pongri, over alleged misconduct.

The recommendation followed a voice vote at the plenary of the House on the deliberation of a report by the House Standing Committee on Rules, Business, Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions which investigated the provost.

A group which identified itself as “Concern Citizens of Hong and Gombi Local Government Areas” had petitioned against the provost.

The report presented by the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Abubakar Isa (APC-Shelleng) “found the provost wanting for exceeding the retirement age of 65”.

The provost was also indicted for appointing his wife as the liaison officer of the college in Yola without following due process.

Pongri was also accused of participating actively in politics by making financial contributions to some politicians during the 2015 general elections.

It was alleged that the provost could not account for some revenue generated by the institution’s commercial buses.

The Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, who presided over the plenary, directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the resolution to the Executive arm for necessary action.

The provost has yet to react to the allegations leveled against him.