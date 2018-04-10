President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointments of seven Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission among other appointments into some agencies in the Ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education as well as Power, Works, and Housing.

The appointments were contained in a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Lawrence Ojabo.

According to the statement, the new RECs are Dr. Emmanuel Hart, Mohammed Ibrahim, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, Dr. Uthman Ajidaba, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Baba Yusuf and Yahaya Bello.

Ojabo said the appointments of the RECs were for initial term of five years and they will take effect from April 17.

He added that the new RECs would be inaugurated on Tuesday by the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, at the commission’s headquarters.

In the Ministry of Health, Buhari appointed Dr. Abdulkareem Yusuf as the Medical Director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna, for initial term of four years with effect from April 8.

He also renewed the appointment of Dr. Abubakar Musa as the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, Yobe State, for another term of four years with effect from July 3, 2017.

The appointment of Dr. Abdullahi Ibrahim as Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Azare, Bauchi State was also renewed for another four years with effect from April 2.

Also, the appointment of Dr. Nasir Umar as Medical Director of National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Bauchi was renewed for four years with effect from April 8; while Dr. Iliasu Ahmed was appointed Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State for initial four years term with effect from April 8.

The appointment of Dr. Aliyu El-Ladan as Medical Director of National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Katsina, was also renewed for four years with effect from April 8.

In the Ministry of Information and Culture, the President appointed Dr. Stella Oyedepo as the General Manager of National Theatre, Lagos, for an interim four years with effect from April 8.

Ojabo said with this appointment, Buhari has separated the leadership of the National Theatre from that of the National Troupe of Nigeria.

In the Ministry of Education, Dr. Baba Danjuma was appointed Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State for initial term of four years with effect from December 27, 2017; Dr. Usman Kallamu as Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Yobe State for initial four years with effect from April 8; and Dr. Jimah Sanusi as Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State for four years with effect from February 23.

Dr. Dayo Oladebeye was also appointed as Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti for an initial term of four years with effect from February 23; Sanusi Gumau was appointed Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi for initial four years from February 23; and Prof. Tomunomi Abbey was appointed Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oil and Gas Bonny, Rivers State.

Omokungbe Omoseni was appointed Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos State; and Prof. Faruk Haruna was appointed Provost of the Federal College or Education Kotangora, Niger State for initial four years with effect from March 27.

In the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Buhari approved the appointment of Usman Mohammed as Managing Director of the Transmissioj Company of Nigeria for initial term of four years with effect from February 1.

“The President charged all appointees to reinvigorate the Agencies in the delivery on their mandates through a renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and service delivery with integrity,”the statement added.