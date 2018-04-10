The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has recovered N28bn from tax defaulters on behalf of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

The Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, lauded the EFCC for helping to recover the money.

“Through the intervention of the EFCC, the agency has been experiencing high level of tax compliance and it’s yielding positive results”, Fowler was quoted as saying.

Fowler gave the commendation on Tuesday when he led a delegation of the FIRS officials comprising top management members of the agency on a visit to the anti-graft agency.

According to him, “when tax defaulters are reported and invited to your office (EFCC), we see results, we don’t know how you do it, but we are seeing results and people are complying”.

He said the FIRS alone could not curtail the activities of tax evaders without the collaboration of other national and international agencies such as the EFCC.

The FIRS boss emphasised the need to strengthen the existing collaboration and synergy between the two agencies and assured that his organisation would explore every other means backed by law to ensure that taxes are paid and not diverted.

According to him, if taxes are paid, funds will be available for the government to provide the infrastructure needed for the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry.

Responding, Magu, promised that the commission would always be ready to partner any agency, organisation or individual in fighting corruption for the purpose of moving the nation forward.