The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday ordered the Senate Appropriation Committee to submit its report on the 2018 budget next week.

He made the call before the upper chamber adjourned plenary in honour of late Senator Mustapha Bukar who died while the Senate was on Easter break.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 7, 2017 presented a 2018 budget of N8.612trillion to the National Assembly.

The Appropriation Bill has been at committee level in the two chambers since its presentation following allegation that some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) refused to defend their budgetary requests

Saraki asked the Appropriation Committee to tidy up reports from sub-committees latest by Friday this week for submission to the Senate next week.

He said: “The Chairman Appropriation should ensure that by Friday this week, collations of reports from various committees should end.

“There should be no more extension for that purpose because the appropriation committee itself must submit its report to the Senate unfailingly next week.”