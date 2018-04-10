The 61st UN World Tourism Organisation’s Commission for Africa ( UNWTO – CAF ) meeting in Abuja, from June 1 to June 6, will put Nigeria under global focus in addition to its socio-economic gains.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this assertion when he led a delegation to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mohammed said this was a good opportunity, as it would put the country under global focus and attract socio-economic gains, while placing Nigeria and the nation’s tourism industry in particular, on the world map.

In the same vein the meeting provides the country an opportunity to showcase itself to the world, especially in the area of culture and tourism.

Mohammed stressed that Nigeria had a lot to show, namely, a lot of tourists’ attraction, rich culture as well as music and films, which have taken the world by storm.

Mohammed said that the team was in the FCT to start off the series of visits and advocacy to key stakeholders.

He said this was with regards to Nigeria’s hosting of the first meeting of the UNWTO – CAF.

“As the host minister of this conference, that makes it imperative for us to make your office as the first port of call.

“Mr President has accepted very graciously to personally declare the meeting open and that makes Mr President the first person to be invited.

“With this visit, the Minister of the FCT has become the second person to be invited,’’ he said.

According to the minister, the global tourism body unanimously gave Nigeria the hosting right for the meeting during its last meeting in Addis-Ababa in April 2017.

“The meeting we are planning to host is very important.

“UNWTO, which is the custodian of the meeting, has a global membership of 158 members, six associate members and several associate members representing the private sector, educational institutions, tourism associations and local tourism authorities.

“UNWTO also comprises six regional commissions with the Commission for Africa, to which Nigeria belongs being the largest with 51 ministers.

“The meeting will be attended mostly by delegates from 51-member states of CAF, which is the acronym for the Commission for Africa, as against the Confederation for African Football Federation. A 13-member technical team will be here by the end of this month to commence preparations,’’ he added.

The minister used the occasion to formally invite the FCT minister to the event as the minister of the host city.

He also called on Nigerians to support the Federal Government to ensure a successful hosting of the event.

Responding, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello assured the UN World Tourism Organisation’s Commission for Africa (UNWTO – CAF), that the city is ready for the 61st Meeting in Abuja.

Bello expressed delight over the choice of Abuja as host city, saying that the event fits well into the drive of the FCT administration, to make Abuja a global tourism and conference destination.

He commended his Information and Culture counterpart for the hard work in successfully securing the hosting rights for the meeting.

The minister said it was a reflection of how the outer world now perceives the country, as well as an eloquent indication of the fact that the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is getting it right.

“For Nigeria to win the hosting right must have entailed a lot of hard work. This is very commendable. These are all reflections of how the outer world now perceives Nigeria.

“It’s a reflection that this government is getting it right and it’s something that we all feel proud of.

“We are going to give maximum support to this conference because it showcases Nigeria and, above all, it showcases Abuja and it fits into our programme of working to position the city as a conference destination.

“Giving Abuja’s beauty, good road network, serenity and security we can boldly say that Abuja is ready for the tourism world,’’ he said.

Bello pledged the support of the FCTA, saying that a team headed by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Christian Ohaa, is working tirelessly to ensure a hitch free conference in liaison with conference’s local organising committee.

“Naturally, we will host the dinner and we will provide buses for all the delegates.

“Of course, we will also provide 24-hour security. Above all, you’ve made this country proud and we will support you for a successful hosting,’’ he added.