A 400 level student at the department of electrical/electronics engineering at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, has reportedly died in the swimming pool of the Yankari Games Resort.

The student was said to have drowned while swimming in the pool on Sunday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal Abubakar, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said that the Command got a call from an undisclosed source concerning the incidence.

He said that men of the Command were immediately deployed and they recovered the student, after which he was rushed to the Remee Clinic, GRA, where he died while receiving treatment.

He gave the the name and identity of the deceased as Gabriel Emmanuel Chinonso, a 400 level student of the Electrical Electronics department at ATBU.

Abubakar said that the student died “an unnatural death,” with no foul play suspected.

He said the corpse was transfered from the Renee Clinic to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, where it was deposited.