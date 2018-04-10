Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, on Tuesday signed the 2018 appropriation bill of N1.3 trillion into law.

The Cross River House of Assembly had in February 2018 passed the appropriation bill of N1.3trillion presented to the House by Governor Ayade in November last year.

Speaking after signing the budget into law, the governor said the budget would bring development to people of the state.

“This is the first trillion budget in the annals of Nigerian history and therefore it is unique and ambitious, intended to decouple the state from the dependence on federation account,” he said.

He commended the House for the understanding of the budget proposal and the intricacies that led to its passage.

Presenting the budget earlier, the Speaker of the House, John Gaul-Lebo, said the House interfaced with various Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) before the passage of the budget christened “Budget of Kinetic Crystallization.”