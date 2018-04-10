The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Tuesday the Air Task Force unit of Operation Lafiya Dole in a combined operation with NAF carried out air strikes against Boko Haram terrorists in Arege and Tumbum Rago areas of Borno State, killing several insurgents in the process.

The NAF Spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, said in a statement that ISR Platforms were used for the strikes which destroyed Boko Haram vehicles and killed the occupants inside.

He said: “The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole in a combined operation with the Nigerien Air Force on 8 April 2018 launched a coordinated air strike on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) locations at AREGE and TUMBUN RAGO in Borno State.

“The successful attacks followed reports received sequel to an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission conducted by an aircraft belonging to Nigerien Air Force, which revealed BHT activities at Arege and Tumbum Rago.

“Consequently, the ATF detailed Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet and F-7Ni aircraft to conduct Air Interdiction strikes on the locations while the ISR aircraft from Niger provided necessary support and also conducted Battle Damage Assessment (BDA).

“The subsequent BDA revealed that during the first wave of attacks at Arege, several vehicles belonging to BHTs were totally destroyed, killing all the occupants in the process. Furthermore, the NAF fighter aircraft neutralized fleeing BHTs in subsequent waves of attack.

“Thereafter, NAF fighter aircraft and the ISR aircraft from Niger again combined to successfully attack BHT locations at Tumbum Rago.

“The combined operations by the air forces of both countries are part of renewed efforts at clearing BHT elements from their known locations in North East Nigeria.”