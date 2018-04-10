African Union says it is offering scholarships for master and doctorate degrees programmes to qualified students at its five newly established institutes in the continent.

Prof. Sarah Agbor, the Commissioner of Human Resources and Technology Department, African Union Commission, made the declaration when she visited the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said the scholarship project was to enhance knowledge and skills acquisition in technology to advance development in Africa.

She said AU had chosen five strategic countries in the continent to establish the institutes.

“The institutes are Pan Africa University Institute for Water, Energy and Climate Change in Algeria, representing North Africa; Pan African University Institute for Basic Sciences and Technology in Kenya, representing East Africa.

“PAN African University Institute for Life Sciences, Technology, Health and Agriculture in Nigeria, representing West Africa; Pan Africa University Institute for Governance, Humanity, Social Sciences in Cameroon, representing central Africa.

“Also, Pan Africa University Institute for Space Science to be hosted in South Africa,“ she said.

Agbor urged interesting individuals to visit AU website for details.

According to her, African youths must be given the right environment to develop right competent skills to participate in the development that Africa needs.

She said Pan African University Institute was a flagship of the project regarding continental education strategy for Africa.

Agbor noted the remarkable growth in quantity and quality of scientific publications in the last five years in Nigeria, adding that Nigeria was the third in the continent in Science and Technology production.

“Nigeria has major role to play in the development of the continent as one of the biggest countries in Africa.

“We need the continued support of the Nigeria and collaboration of Nigeria in this field of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI). The vision of the African Union is an integrated prosperous and peaceful Africa.

“The purpose of this visit is to familiarise and to let the minister know what we do and what is the vision of AU concerning STI and the need for us to work together as stakeholders on the road of progress to advance Africa,“ she said.

Responding, Onu commended the effort of AU toward Africa’s development.

He said the ministry would always collaborate with organisations with the aim of promoting Africa and Nigeria in particular.