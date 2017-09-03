The Jigawa State government expanded over N1.9 billion on the procurement of diesel, lubricants and chemicals for operation and maintenance of water supply schemes from 2015 to date.

This was disclosed by the state’s commissioner for water Resources, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba Hannun Giwa, at a stakeholder’s meeting with the management of Hadejia Jamaare Komadugu Yobe Basin Trust Fund, said this is part of present administration ensure potable drinking water to all communities of the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Garba Hannun Giwa stated also that the state government earmarked the total sum of N160 million for the purchase of ten new generating sets to replace those in some motorize water stations across the state.

- Advertisement -

He explained that “the generating sets have already been purchase and installations is on progress at Birnin kudu, Kaugama, Babura, Yan Dutse, Gumel, Jekarade and Sule tankarkar water works.

The commissioner further disclosed that under the state government programme on water and sanitation in collaboration with UNICEF, EU and DFID 300 blocks of VIP latrines had been constructed in primary schools at the cost of two hundred and eighty five million naira.

Alhaji Hannun Giwa maintained that the state government has been participating in channel clearance and removal of Kachalla grass to allow smooth river inflow and prevent an annual water flooding disaster in some parts of the state.