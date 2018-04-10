The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha has called on Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accommodate new members from other parties.

The SGF made the call while receiving members of APC, Ebonyi state chapter, who visited him on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mustapha, who thanked the delegation for their visit, urged them to look at future prospects of the party and ensure it succeeds.

“Look at the future prospect of the party and ability to be able to interface with anybody no matter their political party.

“Have a large heart to receive people into your party.

“I appeal to you to extend hand of friendship to all willing to join us because this enterprise is a difficult one; let’s make sacrifices to resolve all contending issues,” he said.

The SGF added that with their support, the party can capture the whole of the south-east region in the forthcoming general elections.

Earlier, Dr Eze Nwachukwu, Chairman APC, Ebonyi, who led the delegation, congratulated the SGF on his appointment.

He called on the SGF to support, the state APC in their gubernatorial race, stating that lack of funds was a major constraint to winning elections in the state.

“Lack of fund is the greatest obstacle of APC to becoming governor in the next election. We want your support on this.

“The prompt release of board members is laudable and we thank you for our state indigenes that were included and we want more appointments,” Nawachukwu said.