The Federal Government on Tuesday said there is no controversy surrounding the recovered US$322,515,931.83 late General Sani Abacha loots.

Minister for Finance, Kemi Adeosun, refuted the flawed media reports of controversy surrounding the Abacha recovery, disclosing that the sum of US$322,515,931.83 was received into a Special Account in the Central Bank of Nigeria on December 18, 2017 from the Swiss Government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no controversy concerning the recovery of the Abacha monies from the Swiss Government,” Adeosun said in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media & Communications, Oluyinka Akintunde.

The minister said her attention had been drawn to false media reports of a “strongly-worded letter to the President” objecting to the payment of $16.9 million fees to two lawyers for the recovery of Abacha funds.

Adeosun dissociated herself and the Federal Ministry of Finance from recent malicious and misleading media reports on the Abacha refunds.

“I have at no time written any letter to the President or any member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on the payment of lawyers for the Abacha recovery,” she said.