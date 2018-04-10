The deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, on Tuesday said the state was yet to confirm its oil producing status from the federal government.

He said as of the time of filing this report, there was no written document before him confirming the state as an oil producing state.

He said the state would liaise with the federal government to confirm the truthfulness of the matter.

He said, ”One Chief Mike Emuh passed such information yesterday, but we are yet to confirm that from the Federal Government.”

There have been media reports revealing that Anambra State has been recognised as one of the oil producing states in Nigeria by the federal government.

The oil-producing status of the state was said to have been revealed by the National chairman of Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, Prince Mike Emuh, in the state during a briefing with the traditional rulers, where he also handed over the documents from the federal government.