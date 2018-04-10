The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) has debunked the reports in the social media about the resignation of Lt.Gen. TY Danjuma as its chairman.

Mr Alkasim Abdulkadir, Head of Media and Communications, PCNI debunked the fake report in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He appealed to news organisations, journalists and social media users to first verify stories from the agency before publishing.

“The attention of the Presidential Committee on The North East Initiative (PCNI) has been drawn to online reports and social media posts on the purported resignation of the Chairman of the PCNI.

“This statement hereby debunks the reports and states that retired Lt. Gen. TY Danjuma remains the Chairman of the PCNI,‘’ Abdulkadir said.