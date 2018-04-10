The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is partnering with Setraco Construction Company, to sensitise the motorists and the general public to the use of flyover in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

The Jigawa FRSC sector commander, Mr Angus Ibezim, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Tuesday.

Ibezim explained that the partnership was part of the commission’s proactive method to end the confusion with motorists and pedestrians’ non use of the flyover.

“The sensitization of motorists will go a long way to avoid possible crash from route violation by some drivers.

“I have had discussions with Setraco Dutse yard project manager on road safety matters.

“We all came to terms on the urgent need to create diversion(s) and as well as sensitise stakeholders to ensure that motorists from Kano-Gaya to Dutse, effectively utilize the completed Shuwari overhead bridge.

“This is aimed at ending the confusion and probable crash as a result of route violation at the flyover bridge by recalcitrant uninformed drivers,” Ibezim said.

He disclosed that the command also discussed the need for the management of the construction firm to regularly train and retrain its drivers under the road transport safety standardization scheme (RTSSS).

Ibezim urged the construction firm to always provide standard and adequate road signs at the construction sites, saying “the meeting was very apt and fulfilling.”