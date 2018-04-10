The National Union of Textiles Garment Tailoring Workers of Nigeria on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari has the constitutional right to seek for a second term.

The General Secretary of the union, Comrade Issa Aremu, said in a press statement in Kaduna.

According to the union, the announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to seek re-election in 2019 is largely a constitutional matter.

“For us in the labour movement, the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria allows for two-term tenure for the President if elected; same for governors and open-ended for legislators,’’ Aremu stated.

He noted that President Buhari certainly has the right, under the 1999 Constitution, to seek re-election for second term in office.

“Same Constitution allows all eligible citizens to exercise their rights to vote and be voted for.’’

He said the controversy over why the president is contesting or not, was, therefore, unnecessary.

The labour leader stated that the labour movement will exercise its constitutional rights to vote in 2019 based on critical assessment of all political office holders.