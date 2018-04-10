President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm 23 nominees as commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).
The request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Bukola Saraki on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.
Buhari cited section 154 (1) of the constitution as the basis of his request.
“In accordance with section 154 (1) of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended, I write to the senate for confirmation of the following names of 23 nominees representing their respective states at the National Population Commission,” the letter read.
THE NOMINEES
John Nwabusi Abia
Clifford Ozira Adamawa
Christopher Chidi Anambra
Isa Buratai Borno
Charles Ogwa Cross River
Richard Oyibo Delta
Okereke Darlington Ebonyi
A. D Olusegun Edo
Ajike Ese Enugu
Mohammed Danburam Gombe
Uba Naswem Imo
Abdulmalik Ahmed Kaduna
Suleiman Ismaila Kano
JimohI Isa Kogi
Saidu Alamalu Kwara
Nasir Isa Adamawa
Aliyu Datti Niger
Seyi Olukoye Ogun
Prince Olanadiran Ondo
Mudasiru Oyetunde Osun
Cecilia Dakwet Plateau
Mcdonald Harry Rivers