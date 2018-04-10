President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm 23 nominees as commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Bukola Saraki on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

Buhari cited section 154 (1) of the constitution as the basis of his request.

“In accordance with section 154 (1) of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended, I write to the senate for confirmation of the following names of 23 nominees representing their respective states at the National Population Commission,” the letter read.

THE NOMINEES

John Nwabusi Abia

Clifford Ozira Adamawa

Christopher Chidi Anambra

Isa Buratai Borno

Charles Ogwa Cross River

Richard Oyibo Delta

Okereke Darlington Ebonyi

A. D Olusegun Edo

Ajike Ese Enugu

Mohammed Danburam Gombe

Uba Naswem Imo

Abdulmalik Ahmed Kaduna

Suleiman Ismaila Kano

JimohI Isa Kogi

Saidu Alamalu Kwara

Nasir Isa Adamawa

Aliyu Datti Niger

Seyi Olukoye Ogun

Prince Olanadiran Ondo

Mudasiru Oyetunde Osun

Cecilia Dakwet Plateau

Mcdonald Harry Rivers