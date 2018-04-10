The National Industrial Court, in Abuja, on Tuesday, declared the termination of appointment of one Obiechina Obba, from the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), as lawful.

Obba, was dismissed from the services of NNRA, when it was discovered that he drew salaries from NNRA and the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) simultaneously for two months.

Justice Rakiya Haastrup, in her judgment, said that the issues for determination by the court were: “Whether the dismissal of the claimant’s appointment was unlawful; Whether the claimant, could take up a permanent and pensionable employment with another government agency at the same time; Whether the claimant is entitled to the reliefs sought for?”

Haastrup said that the evidence before the court showed that the claimant’s retirement from NTA took effect from Sept.5, 2008.

The judge noted that the claimant assumed duty at the NNRA on July 9, 2008, while his retirement benefits were being processed, and his employment with the NTA still subsisting.

Haastrup said that the action of the claimant was unlawful, and contravened the Public Service Rule, as the claimant’s appointment with NNRA should have been on contract basis.

She said this deceit on the part of the claimant has made termination of his appointment lawful, as due steps were taken by the defendant before terminating his appointment.

The court, therefore, dismissed the suit in its entirety and all reliefs sought by the claimant.

Obiechina had urged the court to declare his dismissal as unlawful, reinstate him and order payment of general damages to the tune of N500,000 to him.

The claimant joined the Ministry of Petroleum Resources as co-respondent.